North Alabama plays North Florida following Howell’s 24-point game

North Florida Ospreys (2-15, 0-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-9, 1-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (2-15, 0-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-9, 1-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays North Florida after Dallas Howell scored 24 points in North Alabama’s 82-73 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Lions have gone 3-3 in home games. North Alabama is eighth in the ASUN with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 3.5.

The Ospreys are 0-4 in ASUN play. North Florida is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Alabama is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 49.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Bacchus is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Canin Jefferson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 assists. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 73.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.