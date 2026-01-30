North Alabama hosts FGCU following Alvarado’s 21-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-10, 6-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-10, 4-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-10, 6-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-10, 4-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts FGCU after Alexsandra Alvarado scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 66-62 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Lions have gone 6-3 at home. North Alabama is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 6-3 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks second in the ASUN giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

North Alabama makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). FGCU averages 62.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 64.5 North Alabama allows to opponents.

The Lions and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarado is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Gabby Jackson is averaging 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anasia Staton is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Sinai Douglas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 57.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

