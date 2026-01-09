North Alabama hosts Bellarmine following Jackson’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-14, 0-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-9, 0-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (2-14, 0-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-9, 0-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Bellarmine after Gabby Jackson scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 80-78 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Lions are 4-2 in home games. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by India Howard averaging 1.9.

The Knights are 0-3 in ASUN play. Bellarmine averages 19.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Alabama’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Smith is averaging 7.9 points for the Knights. Rose Jamison is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 50.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

