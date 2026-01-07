North Alabama faces Eastern Kentucky, seeks to break 5-game skid

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4, 2-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4, 2-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-8, 0-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama aims to break its five-game skid when the Lions take on Eastern Kentucky.

The Lions are 4-1 on their home court. North Alabama allows 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-0 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

North Alabama averages 61.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 60.8 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Colonels match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 10.8 points for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games.

Joseana Vaz is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

