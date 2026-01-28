North Alabama and Stetson square off for conference showdown

Stetson Hatters (10-8, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-9, 4-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (10-8, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-9, 4-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Stetson in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Lions have gone 6-2 in home games. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabby Jackson averaging 5.4.

The Hatters are 4-4 in conference matchups. Stetson has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Alabama scores 63.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 67.4 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 7.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hatters. Aleah Sorrentino is averaging 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

