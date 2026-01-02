Norfolk State takes on North Carolina Central, aims to halt 3-game skid

Norfolk State Spartans (5-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-10) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-10)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State aims to stop its three-game skid with a win over North Carolina Central.

The Eagles are 2-4 in home games. North Carolina Central is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 1-9 on the road. Norfolk State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

North Carolina Central scores 60.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 64.5 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Carolina Central allows.

The Eagles and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najah Lane is averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Morgan Callahan is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jasha Clinton is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Da’Brya Clark is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

