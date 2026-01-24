Noland scores 29 as Columbia knocks off Dartmouth 79-69

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kenny Noland scored 29 points as Columbia beat Dartmouth 79-69 on Saturday. Noland added 10 rebounds…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kenny Noland scored 29 points as Columbia beat Dartmouth 79-69 on Saturday.

Noland added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Lions (13-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Hampton Sanders scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Blair Thompson added 10 points.

The Big Green (9-9, 3-2) were led by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who posted 20 points and 11 rebounds. Connor Amundsen added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Dartmouth. Jackson Munro finished with 13 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.