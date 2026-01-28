Noin leads Cent. Conn. St. against Wagner after 24-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-19, 0-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-10, 5-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 5…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-19, 0-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-10, 5-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Wagner after Lucia Noin scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 74-65 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Seahawks are 6-3 on their home court. Wagner is seventh in the NEC scoring 57.0 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 0-8 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wagner is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 52.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 59.7 Wagner allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noin is averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 55.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

