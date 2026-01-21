Noin leads Cent. Conn. St. against Fairleigh Dickinson after 30-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-17, 0-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-4, 6-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-17, 0-6 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-4, 6-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Lucia Noin scored 30 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 74-63 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 7-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC scoring 66.9 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-6 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noin is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Jessica Farrell is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

