Noard and Cornell host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2…

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Dartmouth after Cooper Noard scored 23 points in Cornell’s 104-99 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red are 4-1 on their home court. Cornell leads college basketball with 23.3 assists per game led by Jacob Beccles averaging 3.1.

The Big Green are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Cornell scores 94.5 points, 21.2 more per game than the 73.3 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 78.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 86.9 Cornell allows to opponents.

The Big Red and Big Green meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noard is averaging 19.5 points for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Thomas is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 11.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 97.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

