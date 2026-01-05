No. 9 Michigan State takes home win streak into matchup with No. 24 USC

USC Trojans (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

USC Trojans (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State hosts No. 24 USC trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. Michigan State scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Trojans are 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Jacob Cofie averaging 6.6.

Michigan State averages 79.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 76.8 USC allows. USC averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Trojans meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 14.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 8.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

