No. 9 Louisville visits NC State following Pierre’s 26-point game

Louisville Cardinals (17-3, 7-0 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (13-5, 6-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts No. 9 Louisville after Khamil Pierre scored 26 points in NC State’s 95-77 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Lady Wolfpack are 7-2 in home games. NC State is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are 7-0 in conference matchups. Louisville is second in the ACC with 41.2 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 7.5.

NC State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 18.4 more points per game (82.7) than NC State allows (64.3).

The Lady Wolfpack and Cardinals square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 15.8 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

