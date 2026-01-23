No. 9 Iowa State visits Oklahoma State after Momcilovic’s 20-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-5, 2-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Iowa State visits Oklahoma State after Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 87-57 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Cowboys have gone 12-1 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Parsa Fallah leads the Cowboys with 6.5 boards.

The Cyclones have gone 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Oklahoma State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Iowa State scores 5.5 more points per game (85.7) than Oklahoma State gives up (80.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is averaging 17.6 points for the Cowboys. Fallah is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Momcilovic is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.0 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

