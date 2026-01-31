No. 9 Illinois faces No. 5 Nebraska after Wagler’s 22-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Illinois visits No. 5 Nebraska after Keaton Wagler scored 22 points in Illinois’ 75-66 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-0 at home. Nebraska averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Illini are 9-1 in conference play. Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nebraska averages 80.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 68.2 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Jamarques Lawrence is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Wagler is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Jake Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.