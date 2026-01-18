No. 9 Gonzaga overcomes absence of top 2 scorers to beat Seattle U. 71-50

SEATTLE (AP) — Mario Saint-Supery came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points and No. 9 Gonzaga overcame…

SEATTLE (AP) — Mario Saint-Supery came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points and No. 9 Gonzaga overcame the absence of its top two scorers to beat Seattle University 71-50 on Saturday night for its 12th straight victory.

Jalen Warley added 14 points, and David Fogle had 13 for the Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Saint-Supery was 7 of 10 from the field, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brayden Maldonado led Seattle (13-7, 2-5) with 12 points. Houran Dan added 10.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike was out with ankle soreness after a rough play late in an 86-65 Thursday night victory at Washington State. He’s considered day-to-day. Fellow forward Braden Huff is out four to eight weeks with a knee injury sustained during practice this week.

In the Bulldogs’ 80-72 overtime victory over Seattle U. on Jan. 2, Ike and Huff combined for 52 points.

Up 49-42 with 8:18 to play. Gonzaga scored nine straight points, including back-to-back baskets by Fogle and Warley on second-chance opportunities, to make it 58-42. The Bulldogs had 14 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds

Up next

Gonzaga: Hosts Pepperdine on Wednesday night.

Seattle University: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.