No. 9 Gonzaga faces Washington State following Ike’s 34-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-1, 5-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-10, 3-2 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga visits Washington State after Graham Ike scored 34 points in Gonzaga’s 89-77 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars are 5-3 on their home court. Washington State ranks ninth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in conference play. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Washington State averages 75.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 67.9 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerone Morton is averaging 7.1 points for the Cougars. Aaron Glass is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Ike is averaging 17.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braden Huff is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 92.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

