No. 9 Gonzaga beats Washington State 86-65 behind Graham Ike’s 11th double-double of the season

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double as No. 9…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double as No. 9 Gonzaga beat Washington State 86-65 on Thursday night to extend its win streak to 11 games.

After a slow start, Ike scored eight points in the final five minutes of the first half and 13 more in the second. He has 11 double-doubles this season, which leads the West Coast Conference and is tied for fourth in the nation.

Even with forward Braden Huff sidelined, Ike and the Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0 WCC) dominated the Cougars in the frontcourt. Gonzaga outscored Washington State 52-12 in the paint, and the Cougars shot 8 of 24 inside the arc.

Gonzaga also held a 43-29 rebounding advantage and scored 19 second-chance points. Washington State attempted 16 fewer field goals than Gonzaga.

Simon Hildebrandt, Ace Glass and Jerone Morton led Washington State with 16 points apiece. Hildebrandt and Glass each made four 3-pointers.

Washington State (8-11, 3-3) kept pace with a high-powered Gonzaga offense in the first half, as Hildebrandt and Glass each hit three consecutive 3s to halt the Bulldogs’ momentum. The Cougars opened 8 of 15 from beyond the arc, but a 15-3 Gonzaga run to end the half nullified Washington State’s hot shooting.

The Bulldogs scored 27 points off 17 Cougars turnovers.

Gonzaga earned its eighth straight win against Washington State and its 15th under coach Mark Few. The Cougars lead the all-time series 98-55, but have not beaten the Bulldogs at home since 2010.

Up next

Gonzaga plays at Seattle University on Saturday.

Washington State visits San Francisco on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.