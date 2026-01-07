No. 9 BYU hosts Arizona State after Odum’s 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on No. 9 BYU after Moe Odum scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 95-89 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. BYU has a 10-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Sun Devils meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is shooting 58.6% and averaging 23.1 points for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Odum is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Anthony Johnson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 88.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

