No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs face the Utah Utes, seek 15th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) at Utah Utes (10-4, 1-1 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU seeks to continue its 14-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

The Utes have gone 6-2 at home. Utah is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Horned Frogs are 2-0 in conference games. TCU scores 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 37.0 points per game.

Utah averages 70.8 points, 21.4 more per game than the 49.4 TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 13.6 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Horned Frogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani White is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marta Suarez is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds. Olivia Miles is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.