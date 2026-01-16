No. 8 Nebraska visits Northwestern after Sandfort’s 28-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Nebraska visits Northwestern after Pryce Sandfort scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 90-55 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 18.0 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 5.5.

The Cornhuskers are 6-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Northwestern’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Martinelli is averaging 23.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games.

Sandfort is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

