No. 8 Nebraska extends winning streak to 21 games with a 90-55 victory over Oregon

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 28 points, Braden Frager had 23 and each made a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead eighth-ranked Nebraska to a 90-55 victory over Oregon on Tuesday night, extending the Cornhuskers’ win streak to 21 games.

Nebraska (17-0, 6-0) posted its most lopsided victory over a Big Ten opponent since it joined the conference in 2011-12. The Huskers have won their first six conference games for the first time since the 1965-66 team was 7-0 in the old Big Eight.

Oregon (8-9, 1-5), which lost its third straight, has its worst 17-game record in 15 years and is off to its worst start in conference play since it opened 1-5 in the Pac-12 in 2013-14.

Sandfort and Frager combined for 14 of the Huskers’ 17 3-pointers. Each shot 4 of 7 from deep in the first half and 3 of 4 in the second, with Frager delighting the sellout crowd by hitting three in a row in the final five minutes.

Sam Hoiberg had five of his career-high six steals in the first half. His last one before half came when he swiped the ball and slowly brought the ball up the court before accelerating for a blow-by layin. Back-to-back 3s by Frager closed a 14-2 run that put the Huskers up 42-30 at the break, and their lead grew to 39 points late in the game.

Wei Lin scored 14 points and Takai Simpkins added 12 for the Ducks, who committed 16 turnovers and shot just 6 of 23 from distance.

The Ducks, who have played nine different starting lineups because of injuries, again were without point guard Jackson Shelstad. He missed his fourth straight game with an injury to his right (shooting) hand.

The game marked the return of Oregon coach Dana Altman to his home state. Altman grew up in Wilber, 40 miles southwest of Lincoln, and was 327-176 as coach at Creighton in Omaha from 1994-2010.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts No. 4 Michigan on Saturday.

Nebraska: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

