Vanderbilt Commodores (18-0, 5-0 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan squares off against No. 5 Vanderbilt in Newark, New Jersey.

The Wolverines have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Commodores are 13-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is ninth in college basketball scoring 86.9 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

Michigan’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Olivia Olson is averaging 18.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Blakes is averaging 25.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

