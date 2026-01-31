No. 8 Iowa visits No. 2 UCLA after Betts’ 23-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (20-1, 10-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (20-1, 10-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA plays No. 8 Iowa after Lauren Betts scored 23 points in UCLA’s 80-67 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Bruins have gone 9-0 at home. UCLA has a 15-1 record against teams above .500.

The Hawkeyes are 9-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

UCLA’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Hawkeyes face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bruins. Gabriela Jaquez is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chazadi Wright is averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Ava Heiden is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 87.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.