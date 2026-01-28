No. 8 Iowa visits Dunn and USC

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts No. 8 Iowa after Kara Dunn scored 26 points in USC’s 73-67 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Trojans are 8-3 on their home court. USC ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dunn averaging 1.9.

The Hawkeyes are 9-0 against conference opponents. Iowa is 2-0 in one-possession games.

USC is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game USC allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is averaging 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Trojans. Dunn is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Heiden is averaging 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

