No. 8 Iowa State uses an early run to start 97-67 blowout against Colorado

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Jamarion Batemon scored 17 points off the bench to lead six Iowa State players in…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Jamarion Batemon scored 17 points off the bench to lead six Iowa State players in double figures, and the No. 8 Cyclones used an early flurry to take a big lead and go on to a 97-67 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

Iowa State (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) won by 30 points for the second time in three games and has beaten all but two of its opponents by double digits. The Buffaloes (12-9, 2-6), who have dropped six straight and eight of their last 10, suffered their most lopsided conference loss since rejoining the Big 12 in 2024.

Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and then Iowa State outscored the Buffaloes 30-1 over the next 6 1/2 minutes and the rout was on.

Batemon, scoreless in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, hit a 3-pointer and converted a four-point play on consecutive possessions, and then Tamin Lipsey’s 3 and Nate Heise’s dunk put the Cyclones up by 26 points eight minutes into the game.

Milan Momcilovic scored 16 points for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and five assists and Joshua Jefferson had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Freshmen Dominykas Pleta and Killyan Toure had 12 points apiece.

NO. 9 ILLINOIS 75, WASHINGTON 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Keaton Wagler had 22 points and eight assists and Illinois extended its winning streak to 10 games with a victory over Washington.

David Mirkovic added 19 points and six rebounds and Ben Humrichous had 14 points for the Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten), who have the longest active win streak in the conference.

The Illini’s 10-game winning streak is the longest in Brad Underwood’s nine years as coach, and the longest for Illinois since it won 10 in a row to open the 2012-13 season.

Wagler has scored in double figures in 13 straight games and in 18 games overall this season.

Freshman Hannes Steinbach had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (11-10, 3-7), which has lost six of eight.

Wesley Yates III had 13 points and Zoom Diallo had 12 points and 10 assists for the Huskies, who scored the game’s first seven points. The Illini responded with a 10-0 run that put them ahead for good.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.