No. 7 Nebraska goes to 20-0 with second-half surge past Minnesota led by Pryce Sandfort in 76-57 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds for…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds for No. 7 Nebraska, helping the Huskers remain unbeaten by surging past Minnesota 76-57 on Saturday.

Sam Hoiberg had 14 points and seven assists and Jamarques Lawrence added 14 points for the Huskers (20-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who maintained sole possession of first place in the conference and matched the program’s best start in conference play since the 1965-66 team began 9-0 in the Big Eight. That season was also the last time Nebraska won five straight conference road games.

The Huskers, who entered the weekend as one of three undefeated NCAA Division I teams along with No. 1 Arizona and No. 25 Miami of Ohio, outscored the Gophers 46-21 in the second half behind a stifling defensive performance. Sandfort finished with four blocks and two steals.

Bobby Durkin had 16 points for Minnesota (10-10, 3-6), which went 0 for 11 from 3-point range after halftime and lost its fifth straight.

This game was bound to be a tough test for the Huskers. The Gophers under new coach Niko Medved beat then-ranked teams Indiana and Iowa already this season. Despite injuries trimming the rotation to seven players, Minnesota in the last two weeks has had two overtime defeats and a loss on a buzzer-beater.

Langston Reynolds finished a fast break with a layup to draw a foul and give the Gophers a 40-32 lead with 17:32 remaining, matching their largest of the game, but he missed the and-one free throw attempt. Then the Huskers dug in and took control with a 14-2 run over 6:36.

Up next

Nebraska: At No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday.

Minnesota: At Wisconsin on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.