No. 7 Nebraska beats Washington 76-66 to extend its winning streak to 23 games

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 23 points to lead No. 7 Nebraska past Washington 76-66 Wednesday night, extending…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 23 points to lead No. 7 Nebraska past Washington 76-66 Wednesday night, extending the unbeaten Cornhuskers’ winning streak to 23 games.

The Huskers (19-0, 8-0), who earned their highest ranking in program history this week, were in control throughout against injury-plagued Washington and are alone in first place in the Big Ten. The Huskies (10-9, 2-6) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Sandfort had his third straight game with at least 20 points. Sam Hoiberg added 14 points, Rienk Mast had 12 and Jamarques Lawrence 11.

Hannes Steinbach had his 11th double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies, who were playing their fourth top-15 opponent in 15 days and have used nine different starting lineups because of a run of injuries. Zoom Diallo added 18 points and six assists.

Sandfort scored eight points during a 13-2 spurt that put the Huskers up by double digits, and Hoiberg’s 3 and layup put them up 41-28 at half.

Back-to-back 3s by Sandfort and Mast built the lead to 17 points midway through the second half after the Huskies had scored seven straight points. Nebraska led by 16 with under three minutes to play before the Huskies scored six straight to end the game. The Huskers are among three unbeaten Division I teams in the country.

Nebraska suffered a blow in the first half when guard Braden Frager sprained his left ankle in a scramble for a ball under the basket. He was on the bench in a walking boot in the second half. Frager is the Huskers’ second-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Oregon on Sunday.

Nebraska: Visits Minnesota on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.