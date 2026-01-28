No. 7 Louisville plays Stanford, seeks 6th straight road win

Louisville Cardinals (19-3, 9-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-6, 4-4 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Louisville Cardinals (19-3, 9-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-6, 4-4 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Louisville will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Stanford.

The Cardinal have gone 9-2 at home. Stanford ranks eighth in the ACC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nunu Agara averaging 3.1.

The Cardinals are 9-0 against ACC opponents. Louisville is second in the ACC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 5.5.

Stanford makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Louisville averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lara Somfai is averaging 10.6 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 10.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

