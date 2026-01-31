No. 7 Louisville plays Cal following Ziegler’s 22-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (20-3, 10-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (13-9, 4-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (20-3, 10-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (13-9, 4-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Louisville visits Cal after Laura Ziegler scored 22 points in Louisville’s 84-66 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 11-1 on their home court. Cal is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 10-0 against ACC opponents. Louisville ranks sixth in college basketball with 41.0 rebounds per game led by Ziegler averaging 7.6.

Cal scores 70.0 points, 10.3 more per game than the 59.7 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Cardinals face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists. Sakima Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.