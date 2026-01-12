No. 7 Houston hosts West Virginia following Huff’s 23-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces No. 7 Houston after Honor Huff scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 86-75 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 at home. Houston is 14-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston averages 77.3 points, 15.0 more per game than the 62.3 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Mountaineers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kingston Flemings is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jasper Floyd is averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Mountaineers. Huff is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

