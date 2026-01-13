No. 7 Houston hosts Huff and West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces No. 7 Houston after Honor Huff scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 86-75 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars are 8-0 on their home court. Houston ranks second in college basketball allowing 60.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Houston averages 77.3 points, 15.0 more per game than the 62.3 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Houston allows.

The Cougars and Mountaineers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Huff is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

