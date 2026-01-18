No. 7 Houston extends winning streak to 11 games with 103-73 victory over Arizona State

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 20 points and eight assists, Chris Cenac Jr. added a career high-tying 18 points…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 20 points and eight assists, Chris Cenac Jr. added a career high-tying 18 points and No. 7 Houston extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 103-73 victory over Arizona State on Sunday night.

Cenac, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, had 12 points and led six Houston players with at least eight points in the first half as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) built a 56-29 lead at the break. Houston shot 55% and was 8 of 16 from 3-point distance in the first half.

Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan each had 16 points and Joseph Tugler finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Houston, which shot 56% and was 12 for 25 from long distance. The Cougars, who posted their highest point total of the season, have won 15 straight games at home.

Houston forced 17 turnovers and converted them into 31 points, and held a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Andrija Grbovic scored 14 points, Anthony Johnson added 12 and Bryce Ford and Noah Meeusen scored 10 apiece for Arizona State (10-8, 1-4). The Sun Devils shot 41% and were 9 of 25 on 3-pointers. Arizona State was 20 of 24 from the free throw line, but lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Houston jumped out to a 30-5 lead on a layup by Flemings with about 11½ minutes remaining in the first half. Cenac had 10 points, and Flemings had six points in the game-opening run. The Cougars shot 12 of 15 from the field to start the game.

Houston got off to a fast start for the second straight game. The Cougars opened up their 77-48 win over West Virginia on Wednesday with a 28-5 run.

