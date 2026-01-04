No. 6 Michigan hosts Battle and Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on No. 6 Michigan after Amaya Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 71-48 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 at home. Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is fourth in the Big Ten with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 4.2.

Michigan averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers square off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Mara Braun is shooting 34.1% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 88.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.