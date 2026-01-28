No. 6 LSU plays Arkansas after Richard’s 20-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 0-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (19-2, 5-2 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 0-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (19-2, 5-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU plays Arkansas after Jada Richard scored 20 points in LSU’s 89-60 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 9-1 in home games. LSU ranks third in the SEC with 19.1 assists per game led by Mikaylah Williams averaging 3.9.

The Razorbacks have gone 0-6 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 6-8 record against opponents above .500.

LSU makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Arkansas has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 33.4% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Razorbacks meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 16.6 points for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

