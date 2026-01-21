No. 6 LSU faces Texas A&M following Johnson’s 23-point game

LSU Tigers (17-2, 3-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-6, 1-4 SEC) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (17-2, 3-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-6, 1-4 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU takes on Texas A&M after Flau’jae Johnson scored 23 points in LSU’s 91-72 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies have gone 4-3 at home. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-2 in SEC play. LSU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M makes 37.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (33.2%). LSU scores 34.5 more points per game (99.6) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (65.1).

The Aggies and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Webster is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.6 points. Ny’Ceara Pryor is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 90.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

