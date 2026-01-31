No. 6 LSU faces No. 24 Alabama, aims for 4th straight home win

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 5-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (20-2, 6-2 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 5-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (20-2, 6-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Tigers take on No. 24 Alabama.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. LSU has college basketball’s top-scoring offense averaging 98.7 points while shooting 52.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

LSU averages 98.7 points, 43.5 more per game than the 55.2 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 33.6% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikaylah Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Jessica Timmons is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Karly Weathers is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.