No. 6 Kentucky plays Alabama on 8-game win streak

Kentucky Wildcats (15-1, 2-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-1, 1-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky is looking to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-0 in home games. Alabama is 11-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is 11-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Alabama averages 74.0 points, 21.9 more per game than the 52.1 Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Alabama allows.

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers is averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Jessica Timmons is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Clara Strack is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

