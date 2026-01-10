No. 6 Kentucky hosts Chavez and No. 5 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-2, 2-1 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-2, 2-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Oklahoma visits No. 6 Kentucky after Aaliyah Chavez scored 26 points in Oklahoma’s 74-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 8-0 at home. Kentucky scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 26.3 points per game.

The Sooners are 2-1 against conference opponents. Oklahoma ranks fifth in college basketball with 21.3 assists per game led by Chavez averaging 4.3.

Kentucky averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Sooners match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chavez is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 16.9 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 95.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

