No. 6 Duke visits No. 16 Louisville following Evans’ 28-point game

Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke faces No. 16 Louisville after Isaiah Evans scored 28 points in Duke’s 91-87 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals have gone 8-0 in home games. Louisville is 112th in college basketball averaging 12.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from deep. Ryan Conwell leads the team averaging 3.7 makes while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The Blue Devils are 2-0 in conference games. Duke is fourth in the ACC scoring 87.3 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

Louisville makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Duke has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Boozer is averaging 23 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Evans is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

