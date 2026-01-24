No. 5 Vanderbilt takes on No. 2 South Carolina after Blakes’ 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-0, 6-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (19-2, 5-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-0, 6-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (19-2, 5-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt visits No. 2 South Carolina after Mikayla Blakes scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-53 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 11-0 on their home court. South Carolina is 16-2 against opponents over .500.

The Commodores are 6-0 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game led by Aubrey Galvan averaging 6.3.

South Carolina scores 88.3 points, 30.3 more per game than the 58.0 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 30.1 more points per game (85.9) than South Carolina gives up (55.8).

The Gamecocks and Commodores meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Blakes is scoring 24.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Commodores. Galvan is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

