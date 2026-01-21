No. 5 Vanderbilt takes on Auburn following Galvan’s 20-point showing

Auburn Tigers (13-6, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-0, 5-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Auburn Tigers (13-6, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-0, 5-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt hosts Auburn after Aubrey Galvan scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 72-69 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Commodores are 10-0 in home games. Vanderbilt scores 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 27.9 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 63.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Auburn averages 63.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 58.2 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 46.0% and averaging 24.9 points for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harissoum Coulibaly is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.0 points for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 86.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

