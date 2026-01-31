No. 5 Vanderbilt hosts Florida following Blakes’ 29-point performance

Florida Gators (13-10, 1-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-2, 6-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (13-10, 1-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-2, 6-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt hosts Florida after Mikayla Blakes scored 29 points in Vanderbilt’s 83-75 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Commodores are 11-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is second in the SEC with 20.1 assists per game led by Aubrey Galvan averaging 6.0.

The Gators are 1-7 in conference play. Florida averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Florida has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Gators square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gators. Liv McGill is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gators: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.