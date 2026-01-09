No. 5 Purdue hosts Juric and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces No. 5 Purdue after Ivan Juric scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-72 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-1 in home games. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 3.9.

The Nittany Lions are 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Purdue gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.1 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kayden Mingo is averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

