No. 5 Purdue hosts Juric and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -21.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits No. 5 Purdue after Ivan Juric scored 20 points in Penn State’s 74-72 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-1 at home. Purdue scores 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 0-4 in conference play. Penn State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 10.8 more points per game (77.7) than Purdue gives up (66.9).

The Boilermakers and Nittany Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.1 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

Josh Reed is averaging 8.7 points for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

