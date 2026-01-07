No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners play the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels (14-3, 1-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-1, 2-0 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (14-3, 1-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-1, 2-0 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Oklahoma hosts No. 18 Ole Miss.

The Sooners are 9-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is the SEC leader with 48.5 rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 10.8.

The Rebels are 1-1 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC giving up 53.5 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Oklahoma scores 94.5 points, 41.0 more per game than the 53.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Rebels square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Sooners. Zya Vann is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 18.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Debreasha Powe is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 10-0, averaging 100.2 points, 50.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 13.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

