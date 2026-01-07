No. 4 UConn plays Providence, seeks 4th straight road win

UConn Huskies (14-1, 4-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Huskies take on Providence.

The Friars have gone 6-1 at home. Providence is ninth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.3.

The Huskies are 4-0 against conference opponents. UConn has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Providence averages 88.9 points, 27.7 more per game than the 61.2 UConn allows. UConn averages 78.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 82.8 Providence allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 43.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

