No. 4 UConn plays Providence on 10-game win streak

UConn Huskies (14-1, 4-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (14-1, 4-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn will try to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Huskies take on Providence.

The Friars have gone 6-1 in home games. Providence ranks second in the Big East in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Oswin Erhunmwunse paces the Friars with 7.1 boards.

The Huskies are 4-0 in conference games. UConn is seventh in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Karaban averaging 1.8.

Providence averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Karaban is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.