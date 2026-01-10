No. 4 UConn plays DePaul following Mullins’ 24-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (10-6, 2-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (10-6, 2-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -19.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn plays DePaul after Braylon Mullins scored 24 points in UConn’s 103-98 overtime victory against the Providence Friars.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 in home games. UConn is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Blue Demons are 2-3 in Big East play. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 15.9 assists per game led by Layden Blocker averaging 3.8.

UConn averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Blue Demons. RJ Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.