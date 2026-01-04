No. 4 UConn Huskies play the Marquette Golden Eagles on 9-game win streak

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-1, 3-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-1, 3-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -19.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn comes into a matchup against Marquette as winners of nine games in a row.

The Huskies have gone 7-1 in home games. UConn is third in the Big East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in conference play. Marquette is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Golden Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Ross is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Ben Gold is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

