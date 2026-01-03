No. 4 UConn faces Marquette, looks for 10th straight victory

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-1, 3-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-1, 3-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn heads into a matchup against Marquette as winners of nine consecutive games.

The Huskies have gone 7-1 at home. UConn has a 9-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn averages 79.3 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 77.4 Marquette allows. Marquette scores 15.1 more points per game (76.6) than UConn allows to opponents (61.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is averaging 15.5 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Ross is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

